Meet The Latest "Prison Bae," Whose Mug Shot Earned Him A Modeling Contract

By JT
Filed Under: contract, felon, jail, Jeremy Meeks, Mekhi Alante Lucky, model, mug shot, Prison, Prison Bae, Viral
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Mekhi Alante Lucky wants to be bigger than Jeremy Meeks.

The 19-year-old has gained notoriety for following the path similar to Meeks, scoring a modeling contract after his mug shot went viral.  Lucky was given the name “Prison Bae” in particular for his eyes, one brown, the other a shocking bright blue.

Lucky was arrested in 2016 for speeding and driving a stolen vehicle.  He was arrested a total of five times between April and December 2016 for a variety of charges, including assaulting a female, breaking and entering, and violating his parole.

Via The Sun

