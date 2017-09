A posthumous single by George Michael has been released. The song, ‘Fantasy’ also features Nile Rodgers and is an update of an unreleased George Michael song from the 80’s.

Pitchfork is reporting that Michael had been working on a new album before he died last December and the singer had “ammased a pile of unreleased music.’

Fans response to the new song has been “mixed”, and Nile Rodgers took to twitter to answer any criticism:

You SHOULD have mixed feelings. No one's heart was dragged through emotional ambiguity more than mine.Tears, uncertainty, happiness & #LOVE https://t.co/8cX4efAX1o — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) September 7, 2017

