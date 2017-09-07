Jack’s Nine @ 9, September 7, 1979

Thursday, September 7
The year was 1979, and on this day, the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network (ESPN) made its debut, the Pioneer 11 had just made its first fly by of Saturn, and a Sony Walkman would run you $200.
Here were the songs burning up the charts on September 7th, 1979.
Journey-Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’
Donna Summer-Hot Stuff
The B-52’s-Rock Lobster
Blondie-One Way Or Another
Michael Jackson-Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough
M-Pop Muzik
Robert Palmer-Bad Case Of Loving You (Doctor Doctor)
Charlie Daniels Band-The Devil Went Down To Georgia
The Knack-My Sharona