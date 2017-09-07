Jack’s Nine @ 9, September 7, 1979

Thursday, September 7

The year was 1979, and on this day, the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network (ESPN) made its debut, the Pioneer 11 had just made its first fly by of Saturn, and a Sony Walkman would run you $200.

Here were the songs burning up the charts on September 7th, 1979.

Journey-Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’

Donna Summer-Hot Stuff

The B-52’s-Rock Lobster

Blondie-One Way Or Another

Michael Jackson-Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough

M-Pop Muzik

Robert Palmer-Bad Case Of Loving You (Doctor Doctor)

Charlie Daniels Band-The Devil Went Down To Georgia

The Knack-My Sharona