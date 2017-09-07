Donald Trump Singing “Look What You Made Me Do” Will Be The Funniest Video You Watch All Day

By JT
(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“Look What You Made Me Do” is breaking all sorts of records, but do you think it’d be as successful if it was released by Donald Trump instead of Taylor Swift?

At the very least, it won’t be hard to imagine what that song would sound like, because someone has already done all the work for us.  YouTuber Maestro Ziikos mashed together a bunch of clips from a multitude of the President’s speeches, and set them almost perfectly over the Swift track.  With some pitch and timing correction, it doesn’t sound half bad, if you’re looking for a laugh that is!

Check it out below!

