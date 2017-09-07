Chester Bennington’s ex-wife, Samanta Olit, took to Facebook with a pretty heated message to late Lincoln Park’s wife, Talinda Bentley. Olit slammed Bentley for reportedly excluding her son from Bennington’s funeral proceedings. On Wednesday morning she wrote, “My son & I have not had the opportunity to speak not even at his funeral (that only represented his life that he was married to his new wife) no photos but one of him anywhere,” she wrote. “Dra was never treated equally by T & never wanted to go there because of that… Oh thanks for not honoring the one wish my son had by sharing his prayer with his siblings & throwing the rose quarts (sic) into the ocean with him… it was a disgusting delusional display on all people who spoke at the funeral & their characters.”

“Never mentioning a man who grew up from a little boy and loved many things, becoming a rock star was just one thing,” she added. “We’re (sic) were photos of him,? why did the program look like a cheap happy hour menu?! I’m so disgusted on so many levels! Their (sic) were many friends & family that should have been there but when you turn a funeral into reducing someone’s life into only 12 years that’s what you get! I hope you like capitalizing on his death,” she said. “Karma is real. I send you back all your energy to you a thousand time folds! Look in the mirror, I hope you like what you see. Business is business but I see zero love.”