Chester Bennington’s ex-wife, Samanta Olit, took to Facebook with a pretty heated message to late Lincoln Park’s wife, Talinda Bentley. Olit slammed Bentley for reportedly excluding her son from Bennington’s funeral proceedings.
On Wednesday morning she wrote, “My son & I have not had the opportunity to speak not even at his funeral (that only represented his life that he was married to his new wife) no photos but one of him anywhere,” she wrote. “Dra was never treated equally by T & never wanted to go there because of that… Oh thanks for not honoring the one wish my son had by sharing his prayer with his siblings & throwing the rose quarts (sic) into the ocean with him… it was a disgusting delusional display on all people who spoke at the funeral & their characters.”