Céline Dion’s New Handbag Line: ‘My Collection Combines Luxury With Fashion’

Celine Dion partnered with the Canadian company, Bugatti, to develop her new handbag line that’s taking her passion for fashion to a whole new level. She told People how she’s finally able to get involved in the industry and how her collection “combines luxury with function.”

She works closely with the brand’s Executive Vice President, Johanna Boivin, to develop each style. Dion stated, “Johanne and her team will mockup designs, usually drawings to start, and present them to me for my input and ideas. I get to provide my input—as much as I want, whether it’s choice of materials, colors, where to put a clasp, or whether we want to add another compartment, or whatever,” she continues. “They’ll take my comments, then prepare models for me to see when they’re ready. From there, we’ll tweak things again, until we’re all happy that we come up with the right combinations.”

Overall, Dion has over 20 different styles for the initial launch, “there are different price ranges, so there’s something for everyone,” says Dion. With prices ranging from $78 while most of them are closer to the $200-$300 range it is affordable for everyone! The goal, she adds, is “affordable luxury. I love couture, but I’m also a mom, and I understand practicality.” Of course, with Dion’s musical success it would only make sense to name each of her bags after musical terms, such as: like the octave, the triad, and the minuet.

Gemma Lionello, Nordstrom’s executive vice president and general merchandise manager of accessories stated, “We knew immediately that the Celine Dion collection was the right fit for our customers based on the product, who she is and what she represents. Our customer appreciates versatility in her handbag and this collection compliments many different wardrobes and occasions. We love the product, her passion for it and for her fans.”