“Bachelor” Producers “Panicking” As They Struggle Finding Next Suitor

From all accounts, it sounds like the producers of the ABC hit The Bachelor are in a full on panic mode.

Since Rachel Lindsay chose Bryan Abasolo at the end of season 13 of The Bachelorette, the search began for who would fill the shoes as the next bachelor. Usually, the runner ups of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette take the reins looking for love, but Rachel’s second place, Peter Kraus, made it clear he had no intention of proposing to Rachel, as it would go against his core beliefs. So why would producers commit to a man to lead a show where the whole point of the show is leading to a proposal at the end?

Looks like, however, that Peter is officially out of the running, according to The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss.

Unfortunately, Peter probably will not be #TheBachelor … — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) September 6, 2017

An insider told People that the producers of the show are in an absolute panic right now trying to secure their next suitor. “They are in a full-blown panic mode. Peter was honestly never their first choice; they’re still mad at him because of the whole Rachel situation. But they knew he’s who the fans wanted. And the fact that they went to Peter even after they’d initially said they wouldn’t? That let Peter know he had a ton of power going into this situation.”

As for who they might have in mind? The insider continued, “Honestly, at this point, don’t be surprised if they start begging some single B-list actors. This could be a throwback to the Charlie O’Donnell and Jesse Palmer seasons, all over again.”

