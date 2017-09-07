“Bachelor” Producers “Panicking” As They Struggle Finding Next Suitor

By JT
Filed Under: ABC, bryan abasolo, competition, Dating, Peter Kraus, Rachel Lindsay, reality television, the Bachelor, The Bachelorette
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

From all accounts, it sounds like the producers of the ABC hit The Bachelor are in a full on panic mode.

Since Rachel Lindsay chose Bryan Abasolo at the end of season 13 of The Bachelorette, the search began for who would fill the shoes as the next bachelor.  Usually, the runner ups of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette take the reins looking for love, but Rachel’s second place, Peter Kraus, made it clear he had no intention of proposing to Rachel, as it would go against his core beliefs.  So why would producers commit to a man to lead a show where the whole point of the show is leading to a proposal at the end?

Looks like, however, that Peter is officially out of the running, according to The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss.

An insider told People that the producers of the show are in an absolute panic right now trying to secure their next suitor.  “They are in a full-blown panic mode.  Peter was honestly never their first choice; they’re still mad at him because of the whole Rachel situation.  But they knew he’s who the fans wanted.  And the fact that they went to Peter even after they’d initially said they wouldn’t?  That let Peter know he had a ton of power going into this situation.”

As for who they might have in mind?  The insider continued, “Honestly, at this point, don’t be surprised if they start begging some single B-list actors.  This could be a throwback to the Charlie O’Donnell and Jesse Palmer seasons, all over again.”

Via People

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live