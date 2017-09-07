Adidas Launches Beer And Vomit Proof Sneakers

Oktoberfest is almost here, and to get you prepared, Adidas is launching a brand new pair of sneakers perfect for those of us who will take full advantage of the holiday.

The Adidas München is made of a durable leather and is coated specifically to repel both beer and vomit. The shoes are made in Germany, and come in a rich brown featuring gold lettering spelling out “Prost,” the German term for “cheers.”

No word whether or not the shoes will be available in stores, but you can pick up a pair online HERE!

Via The Independent

