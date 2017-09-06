Very Pregnant Mother Turned Away From Restaurant Because Her Top ‘Violated The Health Code’

Charisha Gobin, mother of four, was recently denied service at a steakhouse in Washington. Gobin is seven months pregnant with twins. On Sunday she, her mother and sister went to the Buzz Inn. Charisha was wearing a white skirt and a black crop top which exposed her belly. One server denied Gobin services claiming that her outfit ‘violated the health code.’

Furious Gobin took to social media to express her outrage, posting a picture of her outfit. People were quick to rush to her defense, while others agreed with the restaurant’s policy. The Buzz Inn released a statement apologizing to Gobin and her family:

“We sincerely apologize for the misunderstanding and will cover with all staff as to how to not overly enforce a rule that is intended to make all guests feel comfortable. The server in question has been with our company and a great employee for almost 20 years and was trying to use her best judgement and by no means was trying to be demeaning to the guest.”

