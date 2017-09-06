The 2017 World Beard and Moustache Championships Are Here To Make You Feel Insecure About Your Facial Hair

The 2017 World Beard and Moustache Championships just concluded this past weekend in Austin.

If you thought your facial hair game was pretty strong, you need to peep some of these competitors from this year’s contest. The Austin Facial Hair Club was this year’s host for the event, and included a multitude of categories including “Full Beard Natural” and “Full Beard Mustache,” but our favorite has to be “Full Beard Freestyle,” where competitors just go wild with their designs and beard creations.

If you woke up today feeling pretty confident about your facial hair, check out these pictures of some of the competitors and winners and then let us know you feel!

Via Bro Bible

