Study Finds Eating Ice Cream For Breakfast Improves Mental Performance And Alertness

We’ve always heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and we whole heartedly agree, especially after this recent study from Kyorin University in Japan. Professor Yoshihiko Koga, author of the study, found that eating ice cream right after waking up improves a person’s instances of alertness and mental performance.

The study compared the brains of two groups of people, those who ate ice cream immediately after waking, and those that did not. Those who ate ice cream showed better reaction time, and showed an ability to process information faster. They also had an increase in “high-frequency alpha waves,” which have to do with higher levels of alertness and can reduce mental irritation.

Now, the study also found that people who consumed cold water instead of ice cream after waking up showed similar increases in mental capacity, though the results were not as drastic. As for the specific ingredient in ice cream that caused these results? The study is still looking into it. Koga is hoping, however, that he finds ice cream is a trigger for positive emotion and higher levels of energy.

Where can we sign up for that study?

Via International Business Times