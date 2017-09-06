Nintendo’s Mario Retires From Plumbing

The 90s are dead. Nintendo just killed our nostalgia.

It was only a matter of time before Mario retired his plunger for a new gig. It looks like that time has come. According to a recently updated profile on Nintendo’s Japanese website, Mario is no longer a plumber. now the word plumber hasn’t been completely scrubbed from the website, it does acknowledge that Mario was once a plumber, a long, long time ago.

So what’s Mario’s new occupation? Apparently, nothing. He’s now a lover of sports like car racing and soccer.

Of course fans are now wondering what Mario is going to do with the rest of his life.

Maybe he’ll go back to college. He and Luigi could open a restaurant together. Maybe he could get in the oil business since he’s has previous pipe experience.

