Madonna Can’t Get FedEx Package Because They Didn’t Believe She’s Madonna

Photo: Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Being an international music superstar and icon comes with immeasurable perks.

It also comes with some pretty annoying inconveniences, which Madonna pointed out today (Sept. 5) after she was unable to get her hands on a FedEx package because the company didn’t really believe that she is indeed Madonna.

“When you’ve been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won’t release your package,” she posted on Twitter alongside a selfie looking plenty annoyed. She included the hashtags #b—-please #restingb—-face #b—-immadonna.”

While fans crowded her responses with jokes, one faithful FedEx employee, Julie, jumped in to save the day, asking Madonna to slide into her DMs with the pertinent info to help finally complete the delivery.

Check out Madonna’s non-too-pleased face below.

