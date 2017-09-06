Kim Kardashian Posts Nude Photo Of Herself Climbing Tree On Instagram

Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Instagram, Kanye West, kim kardahian, nude, Photo, tree
Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star Kim Kardashian posted a nude photo of herself in a tree to her Instagram a day before it was reported that she and her husband, Kanye West, were expecting their third child.

Kardashian, 36, posted the black and white photo of herself wearing only boots, with a caption thanking Mert and Marcus, two fashion photographers, for featuring her in their new book.

Kardashian had stars photoshopped on her breasts to avoid complete nudity. The photo has received over 1.2 million likes.

Via foxnews

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live