Jack’s Nine @ 9, National Read A Book Day

Wednesday, September 6
Today is National Read a Book Day, so we’re counting down our Top 9 songs about reading, writing, words, and we’ll even shed some light on a few literary references. Here’s today’s #NineAt9 for #ReadABookDay!
The Police-Don’t Stand So Close To Me
Sting directly references Nobokov’s classic novel Lolita concerning a forbidden love.
Missing Persons-Words
Blind Melon-No Rain
The ultimate ode to boredom. What better way to get through a lazy day? “All that I can do is read a book to stay awake.”
Devo-Whip It
The nonsencial lyrics were inspired by Gravity’s Rainbow by homas Pynchon, a novel filled with satirical limericks.
Natasha Bedingfield-Unwritten
Elton John-Rocket Man
Inspired by the short story “Rocket Man” from Ray Bradbury’s The Illustrated Man.
Book of Love-I Touch Roses
Extreme-More Than Words
Jackson 5-ABC