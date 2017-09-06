Jack’s Nine @ 9, National Read A Book Day

Filed Under: 2017, Jack FM, Jack's Nine @ 9, Music, National Read A Book Day, September 6, Today, Wednesday
(Photo by 2001 Tribune Entertainment)

Wednesday, September 6

Today is National Read a Book Day, so we’re counting down our Top 9 songs about reading, writing, words, and we’ll even shed some light on a few literary references.  Here’s today’s #NineAt9 for #ReadABookDay!

The Police-Don’t Stand So Close To Me

Sting directly references Nobokov’s classic novel Lolita concerning a forbidden love.

Missing Persons-Words

Blind Melon-No Rain

The ultimate ode to boredom.  What better way to get through a lazy day?  “All that I can do is read a book to stay awake.”

Devo-Whip It

The nonsencial lyrics were inspired by Gravity’s Rainbow by homas Pynchon, a novel filled with satirical limericks.

Natasha Bedingfield-Unwritten

Elton John-Rocket Man

Inspired by the short story “Rocket Man” from Ray Bradbury’s The Illustrated Man.

Book of Love-I Touch Roses

Extreme-More Than Words

Jackson 5-ABC

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live