Ezekiel Elliott Suspension Upheld, Will Suit Up Sunday Against Giants

Late in the workday yesterday, NFL appointed arbitrator Harold Henderson upheld the six game suspension handed down to Cowboys running back, Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott was suspended by the NFL after the league’s independent investigation team found “substantial evidence” he was abusive with a prior girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson. This process is hardly over, however. A statement from Elliott’s defense team stated their intention to fight the suspension and appeal process tooth and nail until “victory or the complete exhaustion of [Zeke’s] legal options.”

Elliott's response to Henderson decision pic.twitter.com/wrnn0telAz — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 6, 2017

A source says #Cowboys Zeke Elliott will fight #NFL's six-game suspension "to victory or the complete exhaustion of his legal options." — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 6, 2017

At the very least, Zeke will be in uniform and available to play in the Cowboys upcoming season opener against the Giants this Sunday due to the lateness of the announcement. The NFL likes to give teams enough time to prepare for games knowing which players will be available.

Via TMZ

