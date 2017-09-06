Couple Gets Married At Planet Fitness Where They First Met

Stephanie Hughes and Joseph Keith from Cincinnati just got married, but their ceremony was far from normal. The couple decided to tie the knot at the spot where they first met. That spot just happens to be their local Planet Fitness. While many people would disagree with the couple’s choice to get married in a gym, their wedding photos are just too cute.

The two went all out with the gym theme, taking photos on treadmills as well as incorporating some decorated equipment into the ceremony. They even had a staff member officiate!

Planet Fitness even gave them a pretty nice wedding gift…

Congrats Stephanie & Joe! Thanks for making PF a part of your special day! #keithitup #planetfitness A post shared by Danielle Hamilton (@daniellemiamilan) on Sep 3, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

You can check out the adorable wedding photos here.

Via Cosmopolitan