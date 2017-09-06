Couple Gets Married At Planet Fitness Where They First Met

Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, gym, planet fitness, Wedding

Stephanie Hughes and Joseph Keith from Cincinnati just got married, but their ceremony was far from normal. The couple decided to tie the knot at the spot where they first met. That spot just happens to be their local Planet Fitness. While many people would disagree with the couple’s choice to get married in a gym, their wedding photos are just too cute.

The two went all out with the gym theme, taking photos on treadmills as well as incorporating some decorated equipment into the ceremony. They even had a staff member officiate!

Planet Fitness even gave them a pretty nice wedding gift…

Congrats Stephanie & Joe! Thanks for making PF a part of your special day! #keithitup #planetfitness

A post shared by Danielle Hamilton (@daniellemiamilan) on

You can check out the adorable wedding photos here.

Via Cosmopolitan

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live