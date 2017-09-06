Chipotle Will be Rolling Out Its New Queso Dip Everywhere on Sept. 12th

Well it’s about dang time Chipotle!

Starting September 12th Chipotle restaurants will be serving queso dip for the first time. Earlier this year Chipotle started testing out its new queso dip at 350 locations in Colorado and southern California. According to CEO and founder Steve Ellis, queso dip has been one of the most requested item by costumers. “Although queso was the number one requested menu item, we never added it to our menu before now because we wouldn’t use the industrial additives used in most quesos,” Ellis said in a statement.  Chipotle’s queso will be made with aged cheddar cheese, tomatillos, tomatoes and several varieties of peppers. Don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to try some new queso.

