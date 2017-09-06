Check Out Your Official Cast For Season 25 Of Dancing With The Stars!

By JT
They’ve teased and we’ve waited, but we finally have confirmation on ALL the celebrities that will be appearing on this upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars!

We already knew former Dallas athletes Derek Fisher and Terrell Owens would be appearing on the show, along with Property Brother Drew Scott, but we finally have the full list of participants and the pros they will be matched with.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvinste

Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess

Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerikovskiy

Vanessa Lachey and Maksin Chmerikovskiy

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas

Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko

Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe

Drew Scott and Emma Slater

We can’t wait!

Via E!

