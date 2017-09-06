Bomb Shelter Business in East Texas Is Booming amid Tensions with North Korea Rise

An unlikely business in East Texas is seeing an all-time high amid the tension with North Korea. In order to maintain the privacy of their clients and to not attract too much attention the business does not welcome drive-by traffic and they plan on keeping it that way. Gary Lynch of Rising S Company says the business warehouse in Murchison is simply a metal fabrication facility. “We fabricate out of metal and that is the truth,” he said in an interview with WFAA.

According to Gary Lynch, Rising S Company is more than just a warehouse of bunkers. These bunkers are made for a variety of uses such as protecting people from storms, civil unrest, nuclear fallout, and bombs. The reason for this sudden boom? “Ninety-nine percent are calling and they are worried about North Korea,” Gary Lynch explains.

Most customers are spending between $150,000 to $160,000 for these bomb-safe shelters as additions to to their homes. Each shelter is customized for each customer with a number of specifications in mind from the number of people, budget and duration of time that customers may stay in the shelter are all factors of how the shelters are built.

Gary Lynch also says he’s been asked to put in just about any extra features you can imagine from swimming pools, gun ranges, to even a horse stable.

You can see a full tour of an underground bunker made by Rising S below.