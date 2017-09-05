Michigan Man Has $7,000 25-Year-Old Lego Collection Stolen From Home

Brian Richards’ home was broken into one night when his family was sleeping, and the only thing they noticed missing was his extensive collection of Lego bricks, some of which he had saved since he was five years old.

Richards wrote in a blog post, “Someone came into my home. While we were sleeping. And removed nothing except thousands of dollars of LEGO. Small, rattly pieces of plastic. Either with a crew that should be large enough to be noticed, or with many trips up and down the stairs.”

Anyway, this is what has consumed my entire day. Some jerk(s) broke in and stole my 25+yr @LEGO_Group collection: https://t.co/9VCDBY8UQ6 pic.twitter.com/zUrYnuoqBa — Brian Richards (@rzen) August 28, 2017

Since none of Richards’ expensive electronics, which were clear and out in the open, were taken, he believes it to be an incredibly cruel, incredibly stupid prank. “It sure sounds like a prank. A very ill-conceived and poorly timed prank. That’s the explanation that makes the most sense of this situation. But nobody has stepped forward or returned anything. It’s upsetting that they stole something that I’ve been building over the course of years.”

Via UPI