Sorry dads, there will be a time when your kids don’t think you’re cool. Don’t worry, it isn’t you fault. It’s just a phase.

Poor Mark Cuban. He can sympathize. Apparently his teen and tween daughters, Alexis and Alyssa, think he’s boring. While telling a story, the Dallas Mavs owner snapped this pic of his girls, who¬† might not even realize dad is talking to them. LOL.

His youngest baby girl is reading a book! Ha! Sorry Mark.