Mario Is No Longer A Plumber, According To Nintendo

According to video game leviathan, Nintendo, the world’s most famous plumber is no longer so. An update to his Japanese-language profile states that Mario no longer works as a plumber, but he may have done so “a long time ago.”

The translated profile reads as follows:

All around sporty, whether it’s tennis or baseball, soccer or car racing, he does everything cool. As a matter of fact, he also seems to have worked as a plumber a long time ago…

Mario has not always been a plumber, however. When he appeared in 1981’s Donkey Kong as “Jumpman,” he was essentially a carpenter as the game took place on a construction site. Creator Shigeru Miyamoto once explained to USA Today, “With (1983’s) Mario Bros., we brought in Luigi and a lot of the game was played underground so we made him to fit that setting and, we decided he could be a plumber. The scenario dictates his role.”

Via Kotaku

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter