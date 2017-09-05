Man Jumps Into Ocean To Avoid Arrest, Ends Up Swimming Into A Shark (Video)

What started as a police pursuit turned into a rescue mission as 20-year-old Zachary Kingsbury tried to evade arrest.

Police pulled Kingsbury over in Surf City North Carolina, where he proceeded to try and flee the scene after the police noticed some illegal contraband in his vehicle. Kingsbury ran from his car, and jumped into the nearby ocean, hoping to swim away. Police utilized a drone to follow Kingsbury as he made his daring escape, and that’s when police noticed the gigantic shark swimming incredibly close to where Kingsbury was located.

Thankfully, police were able to wrangle in Kingsbury after an hours-long standoff, and before the shark could turn him into lunch. Kingsbury is being charged with resisting arrest, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana of up to a half an ounce.

