Julia Roberts, Oprah, Barbra Streisand Join List for Hurricane Harvey Telethon

The list of celebrities is growing larger for the big Hurricane Harvey telethon.

George Clooney, Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey and Julia Roberts are some of the the big-name stars who’ll take part in Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey.

A press release says the event will “bring the country together to raise funds, spirits and help rebuild Texas in the wake of this unprecedented devastation.” Proceeds will benefit several national and local charities.

Other celebrities who have signed on to help include Reese Witherspoon, Jamie Foxx, Rob Lowe, Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Adam Sandler, Blake Shelton and Barbra Streisand.

The telethon airs live on September 12th on CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX and CMT. For more information, visit HandInHand2017.com. (EW)

The event will air live from locations in New York, Nashville and Los Angeles.

The show will feature a final performance from George Strait live in Texas.

Viewers will be able to donate via call, text or online.