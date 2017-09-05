Houston ISD Will Provide Three Meals A Day For Its Students For A Year Totally Free

Texans taking care of Texans has been the theme over the last couple of weeks. Not just Texans, people from all over the world have donated their time, money, and efforts into Hurricane Harvey relief, and it’s amazing to see the power of the united in helping their fellow man.

To add to the donations, Houston ISD is providing an amazing service for each of their students over the next year. The district received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture and the Texas Department of Agriculture to waive the required application process for the national school lunch and breakfast program.

This means that each of Houston’s ISD 218,000 plus students will be receiving three square meals all day free for the entire year. Parents are still asked to asked to complete the application for free meals in order to help the district secure funding.

Via Fox News

