Emporium Pie’s Fall Flavors Are Now Available

The fall pies of Emporium roll out today, folks. So forget about that summertime beach bod and brace yourself for this wonderful season. If you’re already familiar with the rotating seasonal treats Emporium has served up in the past, you’ll understand it’s basically critical you get in here before these limited-time slices vanish before winter. (Sadly, we also say goodbye to the summer pies, including the critically-acclaimed “Basic Beach,” an orange-pistachio cream pie that nearly brought a tear to my eye).

So what’s on the fall menu? It’s a whole lot more than pumpkin spice.

First up, the “Nutty Honey” which features peanut butter and honey filling, topped with whipped cream and crunchy roasted peanuts on top. There’s also a few riffs on classic fall standards. The “Drop Dead Gourdgeous” is their version of pumpkin pie, with a proprietary blend of spices and gingerbread crust. Also the “Buttercream Gang”, a classic buttermilk pie whipped up “just like grandma made it.”

But what’s really going to get you in through the door is their exemplary banana cream pie. The “Nannerz” begins with a base of house-made maple caramel, a bundle of sliced, fresh bananas, and a cool, creamy vanilla custard. This gets topped with more whipped cream and more drizzled maple caramel. There are few unions on this earth as special as banana and caramel, and Emporium puts this relationship to very good use.

This month marks five years since owners, Mary Sparks and Megan Wilkes, began peddling pies in Bishop Arts. I was lucky enough to attend their first pop-up event in Bishop Arts all those years ago, before they officially announced a permanent residence there. I can attest that the pies were every bit as good then as they are today.

-source via dmagazine.com