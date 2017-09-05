Company Hoping To Use Stray Dogs As New Crime-Fighting Unit Using Smart Vest Technology

In an area riddled with crime and abandoned animals, a South Korean company is hoping their latest development will help put an end to both problems.

Marketing firm Cheil claims to have developed a smart vest capable of turning itself on and capturing video after a dog begins barking. Focusing on the city of Bangladesh in Thailand, Cheil executives hope to outfit some of Bangladesh’s rampant stray dog population with these smart vests and turn them into a new crime-fighting unit known as “Watch Dogs.”

The smart vests are in the early stages of development, but optimism for their success remains. Martin Turner of the Soi Dog Foundation, a nonprofit focused on the welfare of dogs, said “It’s too early a stage to actually say how practical the vests are. We really don’t know how they’re going to work, if they’re going to work properly, if the camera angles … that we get are going to be correct.

