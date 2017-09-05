Big Brother’s Matthew Clines Says He Probably Had 300 Bowls Of Cereal In The House

Hope the jury house is stocked! Matthew Clines was known for three things in the Big Brother household: His showmance with Raven Walton, his cereal obsession and that good ole blue shirt.

The Virginia native, who recently got into a massive argument with fellow houseguest Jason Dent, was often spotted in the kitchen eating his favorite breakfast meal when not competing in competitions.

“Conservatively you would have to think [I ate] 150 but probably more like 250-300 bowls is realistic,” the 33-year-old exclusively tells Us Weekly. “My favorite cereals are Reese’s Puffs, Cap’n Crunch, Lucky Charms, Honey Bunches of Oats, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and [Kellogg’s] Smorz.”

Clines was just as obsessed with Walton, 23, during the game. Although, he didn’t specify if they will put a label on their relationship in the real world.

“Being in the house, it was like having a best friend that is also really really hot and I’m attracted to. As everyone saw, we had so much fun together and never got into a fight. We lined up really well and had such a good time together. The entire game she stayed true to herself. She always had my back and stood up for me,” the renovation consultant tells Us. “In terms of outside of the house, we are definitely going to hang out and have a lot of cool plans. Worst case scenario we’ll be friends forever and best case scenario who knows.”

-source via usmagazine.com