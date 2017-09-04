Shia LaBeouf Will Not Appear in Indiana Jones 5

If you’re still a fan of Shia LaBeouf, we have some bad news for you.

It’s been confirmed that Shia LaBeouf’s character Mutt Williams from Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull will not return for the franchise’ 5th installment. Screenwriter David Koepp, tells EW “Harrison plays Indiana Jones, that I can certainly say, and the Shia LaBeouf character is not in the film.” When asked as to when shooting might start Koepp said “I know we’ve got a script we’re mostly happy with. Work will be endless, of course, and ongoing, and Steven just finished shooting The Post …. If the stars align, hopefully it’ll be his next film.” Indiana Jones 5 is still set for a 2020 release date.