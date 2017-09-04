Library Asks Patrons: “Please Stop Paying Fines With Chuck E Cheese’s Tokens”

The Peabody Library Institute in Danvers, Massachusetts has had a recent problem of fines on overdue books not being resolved by its patrons. Now they are being paid, yes, but lately, the library has received an influx of Chuck E Cheese’s tokens rather than actual money.

They’ve received so much, they’ve had to issue a statement on their Facebook page asking people to stop paying with the tokens from the arcade game.

Bookkeeper Sue Kontos told The Salem News that when she noticed the money wasn’t real, “Everyone got a laugh out of it.”

The library also made it a point to mention they wouldn’t accept Canadian tender, neither.

