“You know nothing, Jon Snow.”

It’s one of, if not the most famous line from the HBO series Game of Thrones. Jon Snow himself, Kit Harrington recently caught up with one of the Spice Girls, Geri Haliwell aka Ginger Spice, and tried to coach her while reciting the famous line.

She says it a few times before Harrington deems it acceptable with his criticism being, “Yeeaahhh.”

#youknownothingjonsnow #gameofthrones #kitharrington #monza ☺️ A post shared by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Sep 3, 2017 at 4:43am PDT

Game of Thrones recently concluded its 7th season, with its 8th set to premiere likely in 2019.

Via Us Weekly