What did your husband do for you on your 36th birthday?

Beyonces hubby, Jay-Z got everyone at Budweiser’s Made in America Fest to serenade her with happy birthday in Philly. Husband of the year? Maybe. “Shout out to Beyoncé. Beautiful Bey is in the house tonight. Happy Birthday my love,” the rapper said according to E! News, before he asked the fans to join in on serenading Mrs. Carter. Check out the clip below.

#PressPlay: The crowd helps #JayZ sing happy birthday to #Beyonce at the #MadeInAmericaFestival #IssaHoliday via: @jxcyre A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 3, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT