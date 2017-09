If you visit Texas and don’t order a Whataburger, did you really visit Texas?

Our first responder heroes traveled to Texas to help victims from Hurricane Harvey and Whataburger stepped up to the plate to serve our heroes.

This New York Fire Fighter definitely got a taste of one of Texas’ best! His reaction is awesome!

While serving first responders we ran into a NYer who got his first sweet taste of Whataburger pic.twitter.com/AzYbryw8cn — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) September 2, 2017

Thank you to those who are helping our Texans!

Marco A. Salinas