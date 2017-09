Anyone going to school for broadcast journalism should strive to be as cool as reporter Steve Gelbs.

Reporter Steve Gelbs was reporting from Houston’s Minute Maid Park on Saturday when a¬†foul ball bounced toward him in the third-base dugout. Instead of moving out of its way like most of us, Gelbs was unfazed and caught the ball with one hand like it was no big deal and continued reporting on hurricane relief efforts. Does this qualify him to work at ESPN? Check out the clip below.