Man Dies After Running into Fire at Burning Man Festival

Authorities are investigating the death of 41-year-old Aaron Joel Mitchell, who broke through two-layers of security Saturday night to reach the fire.

According to CBS Los Angeles, Mitchell died Sunday morning at the UC Davis hospital burn center in California. Law enforcement and Burning Man staff were investigating the incident. Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen said doctors confirmed Mitchell wasn’t under the influence of alcohol but that a toxicology report is pending as part of the investigation. Rangers who worked the event are told in advance to look out for three kinds of people likely to rush toward the fire: people trying to get attention, like a streaker, people who are on drugs or intoxicated and don’t understand the danger, and the suicidal. Burning Man organizers said in a statement that they had cancelled burns through noon Sunday, but would go ahead with the 8 p.m. temple burn, which signals the end of the nine-day festival.