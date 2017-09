Actually, she’s already there!

I used to be a basket case but now I Live in Lisbon! πŸ‡΅πŸ‡Ήβ™₯οΈπŸ’―πŸŽΌπŸŽπŸ·πŸ’ƒπŸ»πŸ˜‚ πŸ‘œ! A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Sep 2, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

According to Entertainment Weekly, the 59-year-old singer says she’s moved to Portugal because she’s making new music and probably going to star in a movie!

She announced her move and her new movie and music in her Instagram.

The energy of Portugal is so inspiring. I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film LOVED and making New Music!!! β€οΈπŸ‡΅πŸ‡Ή. 🎼🎀🎬πŸŽ₯. This will be the next Chapter in My Book! πŸ“šπŸ“•πŸ“šπŸ“•πŸ“šβ™₯️ It's time to conquer the world from a different vantage point!! πŸŒπŸŽ‰πŸŒˆπŸ™πŸ» A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Sep 2, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

Her representative says that she fell in love with Portugal after her European tour back in 2004.

Very excited to see what new stuff she has and new music she will bring! Good luck on your new journey Madonna!

-Marco A. Salinas