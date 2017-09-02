Miranda Lambert Rescued 70+ Dogs From Hurricane Harvey

Longview, Texas’ Miranda Lambert is most definitely an animal lover: and she proved it earlier this week when her and her team from MuttNation Foundation transported shelter animals from Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. She even posted a picture (below) of a mommy dog and her puppies on her tour bus!

Not only did MuttNation Foundation rescue 72 dogs (which were transported to dry, safe shelters across the country), but they helped get 70 other dogs to Redemption Ranch: a no-kill shelter in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. MuttNation was created by Miranda and her Mom Bev in 2009.

Thank you so much for chipping in, Miranda!

Too tired for a full update from today but I will give yall a recap tomorrow morning about @muttnationfoundation and our efforts for #hurricaneharvey animal rescues. #TexasStrong #hardaysnight #muttnationteamwork #dontforgetloveashelterpet A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Aug 31, 2017 at 10:23pm PDT

Source: Dallas Observer

