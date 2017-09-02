Celebrities We Have Lost This 2017

It has been a tough year in Hollywood this year, some deaths of natural causes and some were just out of the ordinary where the world stood still for a moment.
According to US Magazine, here are some of the stars that we have lost this year:
Lee “Q” O’Denat, 43
Founder of WorldStar HipHop
John Hurt, 77
British Actor who played in The Alien & Harry Potter
Charlie Murphy, 57
Comedian and brother of Eddie Murphy
Cuba Gooding, Sr., 72
Singer and father of actor Cuba Gooding Jr.
Robert Wilson, 75
Television Pioneer and father to actor Owen Wilson
Peter Sallis, 96
British actor, well known as Wallace from Wallace and Gromit
Chris Cornell, 52
Soundgarden singer, songwriter
Adam West, 88
Known for being Batman in the 1960s and voiced Mayor Adam West from Family Guy
Chester Bennington, 41
Linkin Park singer
To view the whole list and the article, click here.
May they all Rest in Peace and prayers to those family who are affected to their loss.
Marco A. Salinas