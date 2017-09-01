TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

Texting While Driving Is Illegal In Texas Starting Today

By JT
Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

If you’re on the road, just let the text go.

Effective today, it’s illegal to text while driving across the great state of Texas.

Chances are you’ve driven through cities or towns that already have the law in effect, but now there’s no guessing: you cannot text and drive in Texas.

If you violate the law, you’ll face a misdemeanor charge and a fine of between $25 to $99.  But if you’re a repeat offender, you could be looking at a $200 fine.

According to statistics, 40% of people between 19-39 years-old say they text and drive.  Even more chilling: last year, 455 people were killed, and more than 3,000 were seriously injured, in crashes due to driver distractions.

Don’t worry (but still be careful!) if you’re operating a GPS system or music app on your cell phone, though: this measure doesn’t impact that.

