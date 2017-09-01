Please Don’t Freak Out: There Is Gas Available In (And Coming To) DFW

Here we are again on the edge of a Labor Day Weekend. But this year, Harvey’s horrible destruction along the gulf coast is driving up gas prices, and causing gas shortages around DFW. This has, in turn, made gas pretty hard to find. And just like electricity, we don’t know how much we need it until it’s gone (or, in this case, readily available).

But fear not: it sounds like we’re doing OK when it comes to gas.

That’s all well and good, but where can we get gas now?

Here are some tools to help you out:

RaceTrac has created a “Gasoline Outage: Locations With Fuel Available” page: you can check it out here.

has created a “Gasoline Outage: Locations With Fuel Available” page: you can check it out here. GasBuddy: remember this app (it’s probably collecting dust on your smartphone)? Just enter your zip code/location, and a list of nearby stations pop up. That’s here.

This situation brings to mind a scene from the classic movie It’s A Wonderful Life. There was a run on the bank, and people freaked out wanting to withdraw all of their money from George Bailey’s Building and Loan (watch the scene below). After George calmly explains what’s going on, people take out only what they need. Why don’t we do the same thing with the gas we have? Only take what you need. If you have 3/4 of a tank of gas, there’s no need to fill up (even if you’re panicked): this is how a shortage could happen. There’s plenty of gas to go around: just take what you need.

Finally, keep in mind: as you’re complaining about the inconvenience of finding gas, our brothers and sisters in southeast Texas are suffering the inconvenience of losing everything.

Source: WFAA Channel 8, CBS DFW, RaceTrac, Douglass Distributing

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.