People Are Sharing Their Favorite Passive Aggressive Responses at Work and They’re Hilarious

Filed Under: Clapback, Emails, Funny, Passive Aggressive, workplace
Many can agree that one of the few joys of working in an office is having to deal with passive agressive e-mails from co-workers. Maybe they’re in the same department as you, opposite from you, or in another department on a mission to make your life a living hell. Thankfully, we have the internet to share our experiences and frustrations.

DC-based writer and marketing consultant Danielle René (known on Twitter as @DeeRene_) decided to share one of her favorite professional passive aggressive remarks. Her tweet quickly spread with many people resonating with this, and some even shared their favorites.

We’ve compiled a list of some of our absolute favorite professional passive aggressive responses.

Our absolute favorite? The scale.

