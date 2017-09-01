Look What Terrifying Item Is In Stephen King’s Window…

I love this!
If you’re a fan of Stephen King, chances are you know he has a house in Bangor, Maine (it’s a popular tourist stop up there). As you can see in the pictures below (and video above), it looks like the kind of house Stephen King would live in!
However, in a genius move of self-marketing, the master of horror has placed a single red balloon in his window. Unless you’ve been living in the sewers for the past few months, it’s to symbolize the coming of IT: his movie set to hit movie theaters a week from today.
Pennywise would be proud.
Source: Bloody Disgusting
Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.