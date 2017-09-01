TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

Look What Terrifying Item Is In Stephen King’s Window…

By JT
I love this!

If you’re a fan of Stephen King, chances are you know he has a house in Bangor, Maine (it’s a popular tourist stop up there).  As you can see in the pictures below (and video above), it looks like the kind of house Stephen King would live in!

However, in a genius move of self-marketing, the master of horror has placed a single red balloon in his window.  Unless you’ve been living in the sewers for the past few months, it’s to symbolize the coming of IT: his movie set to hit movie theaters a week from today.

Pennywise would be proud.

Source: Bloody Disgusting

