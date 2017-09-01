Chip & Joanna Gaines Will Donate The Entire Month Of September’s “Texas Forever” T-Shirt Sales To Hurricane Harvey Relief

There’s nothing like a “little” hurricane to bring out the best in people. There have been a whole slew of celebrities donating to relief. And now we can add our favorite HGTV hosts to that list.

Fixer Upper’s Chip and Joanna Gaines will donate all the proceeds from their Texas Forever t-shirts to Hurricane Harvey relief.

Now this promotion is going on all the way through September. All the proceeds will go toward hurricane relief.

And we would imagine there will probably be a few Fixer Upper episodes devoted to rebuilding Houston too!