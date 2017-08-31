TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

Tony Romo Provides Hurricane Aid Via ‘Guns & Hoses’

Filed Under: guns & hoses, Harvey, hurricane, Relief, Tony Romo
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for dcp)

The Guns & Hoses Foundation of North Texas needed generators to provide police and fire assistance to Houston. Hisun Motors Corp stepped up and so did #9.

Several of North Texas finest public safety officers are traveling to the Houston area – Garland, Grand Prairie, McKinney and Allen departments – to relieve cops and firemen and women sleeping in parking lots in their own trucks.

Dave Swavey of Guns & Hoses said they are indebited to Hisun forever and praised Tony Romo for coming forth. Romo committed to make sure the generators are transported there fast.

“This is going to help them power themselves to get through the day,” said Swavey.

