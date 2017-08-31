Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million Dollars To Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Sandra Bullock is showing her support for the people of Houston, Texas, by donating a whooping $1 million dollars to the Red Cross relief effort, the organization confirmed to People on Wednesday. “There are no politics in eight feet of water. There are human beings in eight feet of water,” Bullock said in a statement, adding, “I’m just grateful I can do it. We have to take care of one another.”

The vise president of communications for American Red Cross National Headquarters, Elizabeth Penniman, called the donation “incredible,” stating that the organization is extremely thankful for her donation. “Having someone like Sandra Bullock make this kind of commitment, it helps bring people together and open their hearts and be even more generous,” Penniman stated.

(Staff photo by Jill Brady/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

Texas has received over 40 inches of rain since Harvey made landfall last week, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power and causing serious damage that could take many, many years for Texas to truly recover from.