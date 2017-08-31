Pizza Hut Employees Deliver Free Pizzas By Kayak To Harvey Victims Trapped In Their Homes

Employees at the Oak Lake Pizza Hut in Houston acted fast when they heard people were starting to run out of food and were trapped in their homes. Manager, Shayda Habib, and her team rushed to their restaurant on Wednesday to prepare 120 pizzas to personally hand deliver them by kayaks.

(Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Pizza Hut)

“When I heard there were families in need, I knew we needed to act fast,” Habib told local Houston news outlet KPRC “I called my husband and asked him to gather up kayaks and meet me at the restaurant.” Habib later told The Houston Chronicles, ““The people in the houses didn’t expect us to come. It was so nice to see their smiles after so much gloom.” The team plans on delivering more pizzas today, Thursday, and plans on continuing until their store runs out of food to deliver, People wrote.

Pizza Hut thanked the team on Twitter, writing, “THANK YOU to our Oak Lake Pizza Hut team for their out-of-the-car response to deliver hot pizzas all day to the community they serve.”