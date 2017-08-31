TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

Pizza Hut Employees Deliver Free Pizzas By Kayak To Harvey Victims Trapped In Their Homes

By JT
Filed Under: Community, deliver, Flood, food, hurricane, Hurricane Harvey, kayaks, Pizza, Pizza Hut
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Employees at the Oak Lake Pizza Hut in Houston acted fast when they heard people were starting to run out of food and were trapped in their homes. Manager, Shayda Habib, and her team rushed to their restaurant on Wednesday to prepare 120 pizzas to personally hand deliver them by kayaks.

Pizza Hut All-American NCAA Cross Country Event Highlights 2016 - Day 1 : News Photo

(Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Pizza Hut)

“When I heard there were families in need, I knew we needed to act fast,” Habib told local Houston news outlet KPRC “I called my husband and asked him to gather up kayaks and meet me at the restaurant.” Habib later told The Houston Chronicles, ““The people in the houses didn’t expect us to come. It was so nice to see their smiles after so much gloom.” The team plans on delivering more pizzas today, Thursday, and plans on continuing until their store runs out of food to deliver, People wrote.

Pizza Hut thanked the team on Twitter, writing, “THANK YOU to our Oak Lake Pizza Hut team for their out-of-the-car response to deliver hot pizzas all day to the community they serve.”

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live