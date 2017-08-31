Mourners Gather To Pay Their Respects To Princess Diana, 20 Years After Her Death, ‘She Has Never Gone Away and She Never Will’

Mourners lined up at the crash site of Princess Diana to pay their respects on the 20-year-anniversary of her death. Linda Grant of Britain told AP that Diana’s memory is still strong, making it hard to believe that she died 20 years ago. “It’s like it was yesterday still, which means she is still here in our hearts,” Grant said. “She has never gone away and she never will. She never will.”

Yvette Demilio, a French woman at the site, remembered Diana as “a modern mother with a strong character and a strong heart. She was also a fashion icon and, it is true, I loved her a lot.”

During the early hours on August 31, 1997, Princess Diana’s limo crashed into a pillar in the Alma Tunnel, which was being chased by the paparazzi causing her death at the early age of thirty six.

Princess Diana’s two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have never forgotten their believed mother; they continuously go to the breathtaking all-white garden created in memory of the “People’s Princess.” On Wednesday the two, plus Princess Kate, walked through the garden to pay their respects for the beloved former Princess, People wrote. William, 35, stated, “We used to come here a lot.” noting that he and Harry used to feed the fish in the garden’s pond, William said, “There never used to be this many in here.”

Princess Diana was love beyond words and she will never be forgotten.

