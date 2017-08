Known as The Six Million Dollar Man, has passed away, Thursday.

He was involved in many movies like Paths of Glory, Seven Days in May and Forbidden Planet. Though he was mostly famous for his ’70s show The Six Million Dollar Man. He portrayed Oscar Goldman.

He appeared on all the episodes of The Six Million Dollar Man and also appeared in all of The Bionic Woman.

He will be missed! RIP Richard Anderson

Marco A. Salinas