Ellen DeGeneres Helps J.J. Watt’s Flood Relief Fund To Over $8.5 Million

By JT
Hurricane Harvey slammed into Texas as a Category 4 hurricane on Friday, leaving behind destruction and devastation. Tens of thousands of people are believed to have been taken away from their homes and are in urgent need of water and other vital items.

JJ Watt, defensive end for the Houston Texans, took to Facebook and Twitter to set a goal to raise $200,000 for those in need. It has quickly risen to an astonishing goal of $10 million dollars! More than 83,000 donors chipped in a total of more than $7.7 million as of 10 p.m. local time Wednesday. Watt’s relief effort for the Houston floods has raised more than 8.5 million dollars with a generous donation from Walmart, presented by talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

“When Texas needed him, J.J. Watt was there. I was honored to help make this amazing gift from Walmart possible,” DeGeneres said on Twitter after presenting the donation on her television show People stated.

“This was truly unbelievable,” Watt tweeted in reply. “Thank you Ellen!”

